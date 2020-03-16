UrduPoint.com
IMF Ready To Add $1 Trillion To Help Members Deal With Coronavirus - Georgieva

Mon 16th March 2020 | 07:52 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is ready to provide an additional $1 trillion to support its members during the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis, the Fund's Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Monday.

"The IMF stands ready to mobilize its $1 trillion lending capacity to help our membership," Georgieva said in a blog poste.

The Fund can deploy its flexible and rapid-disbursing emergency response toolkit to help countries with their urgent needs, she added.

These measures can provide $50 billion in support to emerging and developing economies, Georgieva noted.

"Up to $10 billion could be made available to our low-income members through our concessional financing facilities, which carry zero interest rates," she said.

The poorest countries could await additional funds to meet their debt relief needs from the IMF's Catastrophe Containment and Relief Trust (CCRT), Georgieva added.

"Only through sharing, coordination, and cooperation will we be able to stabilize the global economy and return it to full health," she said.

On March 11, the World Health Organization announced the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic. More than 153,000 people in 143 countries and territories have been confirmed to be infected, the majority of them have recovered, but more than 5,700 people have died.

