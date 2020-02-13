IMF Ready to Assist Lebanese Authorities Amid Economic Crisis - Spokesman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is prepared to help the Lebanon authorities in the wake of the economic crisis in the country and following the request for technical expertise, IMF spokesperson Gerry Rice said in a statement on Wednesday.

"We have recently received a request from the Lebanese authorities to offer advice and technical expertise on the macroeconomic challenges facing the economy. We stand ready to assist the authorities," Rice said. "As part of its mandate, the IMF provides advice to its member countries on policies and reforms to restore macro-stability and promote growth. Any decisions on debt are the authorities', to be made in consultation with their own legal and financial advisors.

"

In January, a new cabinet was formed in Lebanon. The government of Saad Hariri, consisting of 30 ministers, resigned in late October of last year, amid large-scale anti-government protests triggered by an economic crisis.

Lebanon's new government adopted a program of measures this month aimed at preventing the country's economy from collapsing. The country's banking system will be revised as part of the new plan.

The plan is set to be approved next week by parliament, which also needs to hold a vote of confidence in the new Lebanese government.