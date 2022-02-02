IMF Ready to Help If Ukraine Conflict Has Spillover Effect on Other Nations - Georgieva

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) The International Monetary Fund is ready to help if the Ukraine conflict begins having a spillover effect on the finances of other countries, Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said Wednesday.

"It's quite clear over the next months, if we are in a situation in which there are spillover impacts that require more engagement from the IMF for other countries, of course, we would be there," Georgieva said during a live-streamed interview with The Washington Post.

"We still have about $700 billion of lending capacity. But the most important role we play and we will continue to play is in assessing what are the impacts of action or inaction and then making prudent policy recommendations on how best to handle the situation as it is as it evolves. So you can be sure that we are keeping a watching eye and, of course, thinking about the possible consequences of what can be done," she added.