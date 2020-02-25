UrduPoint.com
IMF Ready to Offer More Advice to Lebanon After First Round of 'Productive' Talks

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2020) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is ready to provide more technical advice to officials in Lebanon after a first round of productive talks on Beirut's plans to improve the economic situation, IMF spokesperson Gerry Rice said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Staff is available to provide further technical advice to the government as it formulates its economic reform plans," Rice said after the IMF team's meeting with top Lebanese officials.

The discussions were "very informative and productive," Rice added.

Last week, Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri said that restructuring public debt is the best solution to getting the country out of its prolonged financial and economic crisis.

Decades of economic hardship prompted street protests in Lebanon last October that ousted Prime Minister Saad Hariri. The new government adopted a plan this month to stop the economy from collapsing under its heavy debt, estimated at 150 percent of the gross domestic product.

