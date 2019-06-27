IMF Ready to Work With All Parties to Maximize Benefits of Investment in Mideast - Lagarde

(@imziishan)

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is prepared to work with all sides to design policies that maximize the benefit of investments in the Middle East, IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said in a statement at the conclusion of her visit to Bahrain

"The IMF stands ready to work with all parties to help design policies that maximize the benefits from new investment in the region. To succeed, this work needs to be part of a broad multilateral effort, in consultation with governments in the region and other international institutions," Lagarde said after attending the Peace to Prosperity Workshop on June 25-26.

On Tuesday, White House Senior Advisor Jared Kushner presented in Bahrain's capital, Manama, the first phase, the economic portion, of the US plan to achieve Palestinian-Israeli peace. The plan, according to Kushner, seeks to unleash the economic potential of the disputed West Bank and Gaza Strip by promoting $50 billion worth of investment into the region in the next 10 years. Palestinians are actively opposing the deal.

"Under the right conditions and by working together, the challenges facing the economies of the Middle East can be addressed and lead to improved living conditions of its people and the creation of much-needed jobs," Lagarde said.

These conditions can be realized, she added, if Israel lifts trade restrictions, Palestine privatizes more industries and the international community expands financial support.

"Improving economic conditions and attracting lasting investment to the region depends ultimately on being able to reach a peace agreement. Peace, political stability, and re-establishment of trust between all the parties involved are essential pre-requisites to the success of any economic plan for the region," she concluded.

The economic part of the US "Peace to Prosperity" plan offers solutions to on how to allegedly double Palestinian gross domestic product over a 10-year period, create over a million of jobs and reduce the poverty rate by 50 percent.

For decades, Palestinians have sought recognition of their independent state in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip. The Israeli government has refused to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity and continues to build settlements in the occupied areas, despite objections from the United Nations.