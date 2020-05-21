UrduPoint.com
IMF Receives Belarus Request For Rapid Financing - Spokesperson

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 09:10 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has received a request from Belorussian authorities for disbursements under the rapid funding program, IMF spokesperson Gerry Rice told reporters on Thursday.

"We have received the Belarus request for disbursement under the IMF's rapid financing instrument," Rice said.

The fund's team is currently discussing the request with the country's government and evaluating the situation, he added.

The IMF Rapid Financing Instrument (RFI) is designed to assist countries facing an urgent balance of payments need, according to the fund.

