IMF, Regional Arrangements to Provide Support to Mitigate COVID-19 Impact - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and a number of regional financing arrangements, including the European Stability Mechanism, Latin American Reserve Fund and the Arab Monetary Fund, are set to provide much needed support to mitigate the effects of the novel coronavirus on the economy, the chiefs said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

"The IMF and the world's Regional Financing Arrangements [RFAs] stand united in addressing the global challenges related to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and wish to extend our deepest sympathies to all those affected," the statement said. "We are determined to provide the necessary support to mitigate the economic and financial impacts of the pandemic, especially on the most vulnerable people and countries."

The COVID-19 pandemic has triggered an economic crisis prompting governments to institute restrictive measures, including drastically reducing air traffic worldwide, shutting down production and creating unemployment levels not seen since the Great Depression.

The IMF said recognizing the sheer size of the crisis, the most effective way to support the global economies is a comprehensive response and mobilization of the resources and expertise available at all layers of the Global Financial Safety Net (GFSN).

"Against this backdrop and leveraging the deep ties created among our institutions during the past years, the IMF, at the center of the GFSN, and the RFAs, emphasize their readiness to cooperate to mitigate the impact of the pandemic on the global economy and contribute to its recovery," the statement said.

The IMF said it remains strongly committed to working together closely and exchange information on the needs of its member states as well as coordinate assistance across different regions of the world.

"Where appropriate and feasible, we will cooperate to facilitate co-financing operations to address our members' needs and stand ready to provide technical assistance and policy advice," the statement said.

Last week, the IMF said in its latest World Economic Outlook that global economic growth is expected to slow down by more than 6 percent to reach -3.0 percent in 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.