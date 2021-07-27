IMF Revises Forecast for Economic Growth in China to 8.1% in 2021 - World Economic Outlook

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2021) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has revised downward its forecast for economic growth in China to 8.1 percent this year, but increased it to 5.7 percent for 2022, the IMF said in its World Economic Outlook on Tuesday.

"China's 2021 forecast is revised down 0.3 percentage point on a scaling back of public investment and overall fiscal support," the report said relative to its outlook released in April.