IMF Revises Russia's 2023 Growth Forecast Upward By 0.8 Percentage Points To 1.5% - WEO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 25, 2023 | 06:10 PM

IMF Revises Russia's 2023 Growth Forecast Upward by 0.8 Percentage Points to 1.5% - WEO

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) The International Monetary Fund has revised its forecast for Russia in 2023 upward by 0.8 percentage points to 1.5% after data pointing to a stronger economic performance in the first half of the year, according to an updated World Economic Outlook released on Tuesday.

"The forecast for Russia in 2023 has been revised upward by 0.8 percentage point to 1.5 percent, reflecting hard data (on retail trade, construction, and industrial production) that point to a strong first half of the year, with a large fiscal stimulus driving that strength," the IMF said in its updated World Economic Outlook.

