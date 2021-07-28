IMF Revises Up Economic Growth Forecast for Latin America in 2021 to 5.8%

(@FahadShabbir)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has revised upward its 2021 forecast for economic growth in Latin America and the Caribbean to 5.8%, according to its World Economic Outlook report published on Tuesday.

The IMF boosted the projection for the region by 1.2 percentage points compared to April's outlook.

In addition, the organization slightly improved its forecast for 2022 to 3.2% from 3.1%.

Forecast for the largest economy in the region ” Brazil ” was also subject to revision, with the country expected to see a 5.3% increase in GDP instead of the 3.7% projected in the previous report. Economic growth in Mexico, in turn, is projected to rise by 6.3%, up from the 5% projected in April.