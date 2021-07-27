IMF Revises Upward Forecast for US Economic Growth to 7% in 2021- World Economic Outlook

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2021) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) revised its forecast for US economic growth to 7 percent in 2021 and to 4.9 percent in 2022, the fund said in its World Economic Outlook on Tuesday.

The initial projections made in the previous World Economic Outlook in April have been increased by 0.6 percent for 2021 and 1.4 percent for 2022, respectively, the IMF said.