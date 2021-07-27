UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IMF Revises Upward Forecast For US Economic Growth To 7% In 2021- World Economic Outlook

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 06:10 PM

IMF Revises Upward Forecast for US Economic Growth to 7% in 2021- World Economic Outlook

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2021) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) revised its forecast for US economic growth to 7 percent in 2021 and to 4.9 percent in 2022, the fund said in its World Economic Outlook on Tuesday.

The initial projections made in the previous World Economic Outlook in April have been increased by 0.6 percent for 2021 and 1.4 percent for 2022, respectively, the IMF said.

Related Topics

IMF World April

Recent Stories

OIC Hopes for Tunisia to Overcome Current Stage in ..

12 minutes ago

Sale of animals worth Rs. 55 Million reported thro ..

25 minutes ago

Khalifa University’s lab uses remote sensing obs ..

30 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 194.8 million, d ..

1 hour ago

Holiday declared in PP-38 Sialkot for by-polls on ..

1 hour ago

Gold prices on Tuesday

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.