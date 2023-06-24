Open Menu

IMF Russia Executive Director Says Fund Already Changed Lending Rules 3 Times For Ukraine

Faizan Hashmi Published June 24, 2023 | 10:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2023) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has already changed lending rules three times in the case of Ukraine, IMF Executive Director for Russia Aleksei Mozhin told Sputnik.

"For Ukraine, the IMF has already changed the lending rules three times since 2015," Mozhin said.

Speaking about the financial package for Ukraine, Mozhin indicated that within the total amount of borrowings of $15.6 billion, most of the funds are intended to repay Kiev's debt to the IMF on previous loans.

"In fact, the IMF solves two tasks here.

First, it allows avoiding a Ukraine default to the Fund. There has never been such a case in the history of the IMF," Mozhin said. "And second, the IMF kind of helps meeting the wishes of the main shareholder."

IMF spokesperson Julie Kozack said earlier in June that the IMF Executive board will consider the disbursement of a $900 million tranche for Ukraine later in the month.

In March, the IMF Executive Board approved a four-year funding arrangement for Ukraine worth $15.6 billion.

