IMF Said It Has Started Aid Talks With Zambia

Thu 04th November 2021 | 11:13 PM

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :The IMF launched talks with Zambia on Thursday over a new aid program, but the timetable for reaching a deal for the debt-laden country is unclear, a fund spokesman said.

The government says it is imperative to win funding from the Washington-based crisis lender to help it deal with its crippling debt, which swelled to $14.7 billion and caused the nation to default during the pandemic.

Gerry Rice, spokesman for the International Monetary Fund, called the nation's debt "unsustainable." "Therefore, the IMF would need sufficient financing assurances from creditors before a staff level agreement on an extended credit facility could move forward," he told reporters.

"I don't have a duration on the timing of those discussions on Zambia but the discussions begin today," he said.

Zambia's new government last week presented a budget and laid out its plan to restore financial stability to allow it to negotiate a restructuring agreement with creditors.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Wednesday that she was "optimistic" about reaching an agreement with Zambia.

The country has sought debt relief under the G20 "common framework," and is in discussions with private creditors.

Early in the pandemic, G20 nations agreed to the Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI), which offered 73 low- and middle-income countries the ability to halt debt payments during the pandemic but which expires at the end of the year.

The G20 in November 2020 also created the "common framework" intended to restructure the debt of countries that requested it.

