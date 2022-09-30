IMF Says About $50Bln Needed Over Next 12 Months to Eradicate Acute Food Insecurity

The world is in need of about $50 billion over the next 12 months to eliminate acute food insecurity, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in a report on Friday

"Some US$50 billion would be needed over the next 12 months to eradicate acute food insecurity.

This would allow to lift the 345 million people that were assessed to be food insecure by the WFP in June 2022 out of this condition, and to ensure better nutrition levels for them for 12 months," the report said.