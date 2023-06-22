Open Menu

IMF Says Achieved $100Bln Target To Provide Assistance To Countries In Need

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 22, 2023 | 10:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has met its goal of reallocating $100 billion worth of special drawing rights (SDR) from rich to poor countries, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Thursday.

"We have reached $100 billion on lending of SDRs. That was our target from 2021.

We have achieved that target," Georgieva said at the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact in Paris, adding that "$60 billion of those are already in the fund working for countries."

The SDR is an international reserve asset, created by the IMF in 1969 to supplement its member countries' official reserves. To date, a total of $943 billion have been allocated to support countries, including during the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, wealthy member countries of the fund were invited to lend part of their SDRs to the IMF, which, in turn, would lend them to the countries in need on preferential terms.

