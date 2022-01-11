UrduPoint.com

IMF Says Appoints French Economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas As Head Of Research

Faizan Hashmi Published January 11, 2022 | 03:20 AM

IMF Says Appoints French Economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas as Head of Research

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) The International Monetary Fund announced that it has appointed the former editor of its economic review, Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, as Economic Counselor and Head of Research to succeed Gita Gopinath who is moving up as First Deputy Managing Director, the IMF announced on Monday.

"I am very pleased to announce that Pierre-Olivier will join us as the Fund's next Chief Economist," IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said in a statement on Monday.

Georgieva said Gourinchas is an outstanding macroeconomic scholar and practitioner with a "finger on the pulse of global economic issues.

"

Gourinchas was an IMF Visiting Scholar and Editor-in-Chief of the IMF Economic Review between 2009 and 2016. He was also Program Director of International Finance and Macroeconomics at the US National Bureau of Economic Research.

The IMF said Gourinchas will start work as its de facto chief economist on January 24, initially on a part-time basis to conclude some prior commitments, before transitioning to full-time on April 1.

Gopinath will assume her new role as First Deputy Managing Director on January 21.

Related Topics

IMF January April 2016

Recent Stories

US State of Virginia Boosts Hospital Capacity Afte ..

US State of Virginia Boosts Hospital Capacity After Increase in COVID-19 Cases - ..

3 hours ago
 Afghan Asylum Applications to EU Nearly Double in ..

Afghan Asylum Applications to EU Nearly Double in 2021 - European Asylum Office

3 hours ago
 US' Attempts to 'Blackmail,' Threaten Russia Will ..

US' Attempts to 'Blackmail,' Threaten Russia Will Not Work - Ryabkov

3 hours ago
 Russia Not Sure US Will Comply With Security Agree ..

Russia Not Sure US Will Comply With Security Agreements If Reached - Ryabkov

3 hours ago
 Pogacar plans to race two major Tours and four 'mo ..

Pogacar plans to race two major Tours and four 'monuments'

3 hours ago
 Grounds for Agreement With US, NATO on Security Gu ..

Grounds for Agreement With US, NATO on Security Guarantees Exist - Ryabkov

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.