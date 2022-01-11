IMF Says Appoints French Economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas as Head of Research

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) The International Monetary Fund announced that it has appointed the former editor of its economic review, Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, as Economic Counselor and Head of Research to succeed Gita Gopinath who is moving up as First Deputy Managing Director, the IMF announced on Monday.

"I am very pleased to announce that Pierre-Olivier will join us as the Fund's next Chief Economist," IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said in a statement on Monday.

Georgieva said Gourinchas is an outstanding macroeconomic scholar and practitioner with a "finger on the pulse of global economic issues.

"

Gourinchas was an IMF Visiting Scholar and Editor-in-Chief of the IMF Economic Review between 2009 and 2016. He was also Program Director of International Finance and Macroeconomics at the US National Bureau of Economic Research.

The IMF said Gourinchas will start work as its de facto chief economist on January 24, initially on a part-time basis to conclude some prior commitments, before transitioning to full-time on April 1.

Gopinath will assume her new role as First Deputy Managing Director on January 21.