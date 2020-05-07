IMF Says Approved $18Bln in Emergency Financing for 50 Countries - Spokesperson

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Board has approved $18 billion in emergency assistance for about 50 countries, IMF spokesperson Gerry Rice told reporters on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive board has approved $18 billion in emergency assistance for about 50 countries, IMF spokesperson Gerry Rice told reporters on Thursday.

"As of yesterday, the IMF's Executive Board had approved financing under these emergency facilities at a record speed for about 50 countries, totaling about $18 billion at this point," Rice said during press briefing.

To ensure transparency, the IMF is asking all potential recipients to provide special letters that they will be using the funds in an appropriate manner, Rice added.

The global economy has effectively came to a stop in the past two months amid the restrictive measures imposed by governments to deal with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis, creating the need for emergency assistance on various levels,