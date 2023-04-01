IMF Says Approves New 48-Month Funding of $15.6Bln for Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2023) The Executive board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Friday that it approved a new 48-month funding arrangement for Ukraine worth $15.6 billion.

"The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved today a 48‘month extended arrangement under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) with an amount of SDR 11.

6 billion (577 percent of quota or about US$15.6 billion)," IMF said in a press release.

The new arrangement is part of a $115 billion total support package for Ukraine and it allows for immediate disburse about $2.7 billion, the release said.