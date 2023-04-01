UrduPoint.com

IMF Says Approves New 48-Month Funding Of $15.6Bln For Ukraine

Umer Jamshaid Published April 01, 2023 | 12:10 AM

IMF Says Approves New 48-Month Funding of $15.6Bln for Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2023) The Executive board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Friday that it approved a new 48-month funding arrangement for Ukraine worth $15.6 billion.

"The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved today a 48‘month extended arrangement under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) with an amount of SDR 11.

6 billion (577 percent of quota or about US$15.6 billion)," IMF said in a press release.

The new arrangement is part of a $115 billion total support package for Ukraine and it allows for immediate disburse about $2.7 billion, the release said.

Related Topics

IMF Ukraine Billion

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed receives President of Iraq&#039; ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives President of Iraq&#039;s Supreme Judicial Council

5 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

6 minutes ago
 US Congressman Urges Blinken to Ensure Safety of C ..

US Congressman Urges Blinken to Ensure Safety of Christians Detained in Thailand ..

33 minutes ago
 Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) Ta ..

Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) Tariq Fazal Chaudhary for full c ..

33 minutes ago
 Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf , De ..

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf , Deputy express grief over loss o ..

33 minutes ago
 EU to Extend Gas Price Brake Beyond TTF Trading Hu ..

EU to Extend Gas Price Brake Beyond TTF Trading Hub From May 1

33 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.