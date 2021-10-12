UrduPoint.com

IMF Says Does Not Recommend Countries Adopt Bitcoin As National Currency Due To Volatility

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 10:43 PM

IMF Says Does Not Recommend Countries Adopt Bitcoin as National Currency Due to Volatility

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) recommends that its member states avoid adopting Bitcoin as national currency because of its volatility, IMF Monetary and Capital Markets Department Director Tobias Adrian told reporters on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2021) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) recommends that its member states avoid adopting Bitcoin as national Currency because of its volatility, IMF Monetary and Capital Markets Department Director Tobias Adrian told reporters on Tuesday.

"We would not recommend countries adopt Bitcoin as a national currency," Adrian said during a press briefing.

There are a number of reasons to avoid adopting Bitcoin for use on a national level, including for reasons of financial stability and integrity, fiven that Bitcoin is highly volatile, Adrian said.

"When you bitcoinize your country, you are importing your volatility of this crypto asset, and that could have macroeconomic consequences," Adrian added.

Earlier on Tuesday, the IMF said in its Global Financial Stability Report that adopting crypto assets as the main national currency is undesirable and entails high risks for the economy.

On June 5, El Salvador President Nayib Bukele declared that Bitcoin would become legal tender in his country. Several days later, the El Salvador legislature passed the Bitcoin Law that took effect on September 7.

Related Topics

IMF Bitcoin El Salvador June September Market

Recent Stories

Mansoor bin Mohammed visits Hatta Border Crossing

Mansoor bin Mohammed visits Hatta Border Crossing

39 seconds ago
 Brand Dubai, RTA renew partnership to provide new ..

Brand Dubai, RTA renew partnership to provide new creative experiences in public ..

47 seconds ago
 Promoting sustainable healthy diets drives global ..

Promoting sustainable healthy diets drives global food systems transformation, s ..

57 seconds ago
 India allows domestic airlines to fly at full capa ..

India allows domestic airlines to fly at full capacity

1 minute ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid receives President of Democra ..

Mohammed bin Rashid receives President of Democratic Republic of Congo at Expo ..

16 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid approves UAE General Budget fo ..

Mohammed bin Rashid approves UAE General Budget for 2022-2026 with AED290 billio ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.