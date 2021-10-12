IMF Says Does Not Recommend Countries Adopt Bitcoin as National Currency Due to Volatility

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) recommends that its member states avoid adopting Bitcoin as national currency because of its volatility, IMF Monetary and Capital Markets Department Director Tobias Adrian told reporters on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2021) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) recommends that its member states avoid adopting Bitcoin as national Currency because of its volatility, IMF Monetary and Capital Markets Department Director Tobias Adrian told reporters on Tuesday.

"We would not recommend countries adopt Bitcoin as a national currency," Adrian said during a press briefing.

There are a number of reasons to avoid adopting Bitcoin for use on a national level, including for reasons of financial stability and integrity, fiven that Bitcoin is highly volatile, Adrian said.

"When you bitcoinize your country, you are importing your volatility of this crypto asset, and that could have macroeconomic consequences," Adrian added.

Earlier on Tuesday, the IMF said in its Global Financial Stability Report that adopting crypto assets as the main national currency is undesirable and entails high risks for the economy.

On June 5, El Salvador President Nayib Bukele declared that Bitcoin would become legal tender in his country. Several days later, the El Salvador legislature passed the Bitcoin Law that took effect on September 7.