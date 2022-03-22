IMF Says Does Not See Imminent Demise of US Dollar as World Reserve Currency

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) There are no indications of the US dollar's imminent demise as a world reserve Currency but some countries are reconsidering their currency reserves distribution amid the increasing fragmentation of payment systems around the world, International Monetary Fund (IMF) First Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath said on Tuesday.

"If you asked me today, does it (recent global events) imply the imminent demise of the Dollar, I will say flat out 'no,' that is not the case. But what we are seeing around the world is increasing fragmentation of payment systems that probably will further increase following this war (in Ukraine)," Gopinath said. "(W)e are likely to see countries some countries reconsidering how much they hold off certain currencies in their reserves."