UrduPoint.com

IMF Says Engaging With El Salvador On Bitcoin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 12:20 AM

IMF Says Engaging With El Salvador on Bitcoin

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2021) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) continues cooperating with the authorities of El Salvador on issues related to the adoption of bitcoin as legal tender, the IMF's Western Hemisphere Department acting director, Nigel Chalk, told reporters on Thursday.

"We are actively engaged with the El Salvadoran government and helping them think through some of the risks and downsides to address them," Chalk told a virtual press briefing.

He expressed concerns about El Salvador's decision, adding that it raises fiscal and financial stability questions.

Bitcoin will be up for negotiation between the fund and the country over Article IV of the IMF agreement, which concerns obligations regarding exchange arrangements, Chalk said.

On June 5, El Salvador President Nayib Bukele declared that bitcoin would become legal tender in his country. Several days later, the Salvadoran legislature passed the Bitcoin Law, which went into effect on September 7.

Related Topics

IMF Exchange Bitcoin El Salvador June September Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Providing citizens with decent life top priority o ..

Providing citizens with decent life top priority of UAE’s leadership: Hamdan b ..

2 hours ago
 ENOC reiterates its commitment to advancing Dubai& ..

ENOC reiterates its commitment to advancing Dubai&#039;s Clean Energy Strategy 2 ..

2 hours ago
 Lunar space economy takes centre stage at Italy Pa ..

Lunar space economy takes centre stage at Italy Pavilion

2 hours ago
 Putin Says Russia, US on Right Track After Geneva ..

Putin Says Russia, US on Right Track After Geneva Summit

12 seconds ago
 Scientists in New Zealand Discover Anesthetic Use ..

Scientists in New Zealand Discover Anesthetic Use for Algae Toxin - Reports

14 seconds ago
 UK virus cases top 50,000 for first time since Jul ..

UK virus cases top 50,000 for first time since July

15 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.