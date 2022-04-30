UrduPoint.com

IMF Says Executive Board Approves 2-Year $9.8Bln Flexible Credit Line For Colombia

Umer Jamshaid Published April 30, 2022 | 01:50 AM

IMF Says Executive Board Approves 2-Year $9.8Bln Flexible Credit Line for Colombia

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2022) The Executive board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved a new two-year flexible credit line for Colombia in the amount of $9.8 billion, designed for crisis prevention, the IMF announced on Friday.

"The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund approved today a successor two-year arrangement for Colombia under the Flexible Credit Line (FCL) in an amount equivalent to SDR 7.1557 billion (about US$9.8 billion) and noted the cancellation by Colombia of the previous arrangement. The Colombian authorities stated their intention to treat the new arrangement as precautionary," the IMF said in a press release.

The IMF noted in the release that the approval is Colombia's ninth FCL arrangement since 2009.

Colombia qualified for the FCL because it has demonstrated very strong economic fundamentals and institutional policy frameworks and has been implementing very strong policies, the release also said.

The FCL mechanism allows its recipients do use the credit line funds at any time and to use them to address both actual and potential balance of payments in order to boost market confidence, the release added.

Drawings under the FCL are not tied to any negative conditionality as in other IMF programs, according to the release.

Related Topics

IMF Colombia Market Billion

Recent Stories

UN chief starting 'Ramazan solidarity visit' to 3 ..

UN chief starting 'Ramazan solidarity visit' to 3 African nations; UNGA presiden ..

1 hour ago
 Prime Minister expresses sorrow over incident in h ..

Prime Minister expresses sorrow over incident in hospital

1 hour ago
 Lahore High Court asks NA speaker to administer oa ..

Lahore High Court asks NA speaker to administer oath to Hamza Shehbaz on April 3 ..

1 hour ago
 Health Minister hints at reviewing PMC Act 2020

Health Minister hints at reviewing PMC Act 2020

1 hour ago
 US Aware of Reports That American Citizen Was Kill ..

US Aware of Reports That American Citizen Was Killed Fighting in Ukraine - State ..

1 hour ago
 South Korea to end outdoor mask mandate

South Korea to end outdoor mask mandate

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.