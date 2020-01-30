IMF Says Expects to Asses Coronavirus Outbreak Impact in Upcoming Reviews

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in a media briefing on Thursday that it was too early assess the impact of the novel coronavirus outbreak on the global economy and expects to make an assessment in upcoming reviews before the G20 summit in November.

"That's something that we would do in due course, but it's just too early to do that," IMF Communications Director Gerry Rice told reporters. "It's something that will be taking into account as we issue our periodic economic assessments. For example, we have a G20 meeting coming up.

So, we will have an update on our economic assessment at that time."

Rice said it is possible the IMF will be able to see something a bit more specific and concrete at that time.

"Of course we have our World Economic Outlook process that's ongoing and will be publishing in due course," Rice added.

The novel strain of coronavirus was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in December. The virus has since spread within China and to at least 18 other countries. The epidemic has already left 170 people dead and more than 7,700 infected in China.