IMF Says First Deputy Managing Dir. To Serve As Chief After Lagarde Relinquishes Duties

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 11:49 AM

IMF Says First Deputy Managing Dir. to Serve as Chief After Lagarde Relinquishes Duties

First Deputy Managing Director David Lipton will serve as IMF acting chief after Managing Director Christine Lagarde's decision to relinquish her duties, the fund said in a statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2019) First Deputy Managing Director David Lipton will serve as IMF acting chief after Managing Director Christine Lagarde's decision to relinquish her duties, the fund said in a statement.

"We, the Executive Board of the IMF, take note of the nomination of IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde as President of the European Central Bank," the statement said on Tuesday.

"We accept Ms. Lagarde's decision to relinquish her IMF responsibilities temporarily during the nomination period. We have full confidence in First Deputy Managing Director David Lipton as Acting Managing Director of the IMF."

More Stories From World

