UrduPoint.com

IMF Says Food Insecurity Continues To Rise As Prices Remain Historically High

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 30, 2022 | 09:28 PM

IMF Says Food Insecurity Continues to Rise as Prices Remain Historically High

Global food prices remain historically high, contributing to food insecurity and keeping the outlook highly uncertain, the International Monetary Fund said in a report on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) Global food prices remain historically high, contributing to food insecurity and keeping the outlook highly uncertain, the International Monetary Fund said in a report on Friday.

"Prices remain significantly above the 2020-21 average and are still historically high, while food insecurity continues to rise, particularly in LICs (low-income countries). Moreover, the outlook remains highly uncertain," the IMF said.

Related Topics

IMF

Recent Stories

Pakistan set target of 170 runs for England in six ..

Pakistan set target of 170 runs for England in sixth T20I match

10 minutes ago
 IMF Says About $50Bln Needed Over Next 12 Months t ..

IMF Says About $50Bln Needed Over Next 12 Months to Eradicate Acute Food Insecur ..

3 minutes ago
 Agricultural Production in Ukraine to Drop by 25-4 ..

Agricultural Production in Ukraine to Drop by 25-40% in 2022 Due to Conflict - I ..

3 minutes ago
 US to Take Action at UNSC to Hold Russia Accountab ..

US to Take Action at UNSC to Hold Russia Accountable for Referendums - Blinken

3 minutes ago
 Accused in rape, double homicide case sentenced to ..

Accused in rape, double homicide case sentenced to death

3 minutes ago
 Putin signs accord to annex four occupied Ukraine ..

Putin signs accord to annex four occupied Ukraine regions

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.