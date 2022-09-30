IMF Says Food Insecurity Continues to Rise as Prices Remain Historically High

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) Global food prices remain historically high, contributing to food insecurity and keeping the outlook highly uncertain, the International Monetary Fund said in a report on Friday.

"Prices remain significantly above the 2020-21 average and are still historically high, while food insecurity continues to rise, particularly in LICs (low-income countries). Moreover, the outlook remains highly uncertain," the IMF said.