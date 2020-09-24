UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IMF Says Global Economic Outlook Better Than June Prediction

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 09:57 PM

IMF says global economic outlook better than June prediction

The global economic outlook is less bleak than in June, an IMF spokesman said Thursday, signaling that the organization's forecast will be raised when it is released next month

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :The global economic outlook is less bleak than in June, an IMF spokesman said Thursday, signaling that the organization's forecast will be raised when it is released next month.

"The recent incoming data suggests that the outlook may be somewhat less dire than at the time of the (World Economic Outlook) update on June 24 with parts of the global economy beginning to turn the corner," the International Monetary Fund spokesman said.

But the spokesman said "the outlook remains very challenging," with emerging markets other than China facing a "precarious" situation due to the coronavirus.

Related Topics

IMF World China May June Market Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministry of Interior, Chinese Ministry of Public S ..

31 minutes ago

Emirates to resume flights to Johannesburg, Cape T ..

46 minutes ago

ADP registers 1,672 violations for not adhering to ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Chamber, Tel Aviv Chamber sign agreement to ..

1 hour ago

Triple murder case: Supreme Court orders Sindh gov ..

4 minutes ago

PPP to contest GB poll on basis of 2018 manifesto: ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.