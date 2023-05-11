UrduPoint.com

IMF Says Grain Deal Important Way To Provide Food To Global Economy

Sumaira FH Published May 11, 2023 | 09:42 PM

IMF Says Grain Deal Important Way to Provide Food to Global Economy

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) considers the Black Sea grain initiative an important measure to provide food and support for the global economy, IMF spokesperson Julie Kozack said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) considers the Black Sea grain initiative an important measure to provide food and support for the global economy, IMF spokesperson Julie Kozack said on Thursday.

"The Black Sea grain initiative... (has) obviously been an important way of providing food to the global economy," Kozack told reporters.

She pointed out that many countries in the world are facing food insecurity. The IMF sees it is very important to implement all measures that can be taken to help the most vulnerable members of the global community, Kozack added.

The United Nations, Turkey, Russia, and Ukraine held a high-level meeting on the grain exports agreement in Istanbul from May 10-11.

Earlier on Thursday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said the Black Sea Grain Initiative will cease to exist if an agreement on extending it is not reached when it expires on May 18.

The agreement was brokered by the United Nations in July 2022 to ensure a safe corridor for grain and fertilizer exports from Black Sea ports. The agreement also includes a memorandum of understanding between Russia and the United Nations to unblock Russian grain and fertilizer exports via the Black Sea, which, according to Moscow, has not been implemented due to Western sanctions. The agreement has since been extended twice, most recently in March.

Related Topics

IMF World United Nations Exports Ukraine Moscow Russia Turkey Istanbul March May July All From Agreement

Recent Stories

EU Commissioner to Discuss Combating Arms Smugglin ..

EU Commissioner to Discuss Combating Arms Smuggling With Ukraine's Minister in K ..

1 minute ago
 EU Risks Harming Foreign Ties by Extending Russia ..

EU Risks Harming Foreign Ties by Extending Russia Sanctions to Third Parties - E ..

1 minute ago
 Trudeau Approves Alberta's Request for Military As ..

Trudeau Approves Alberta's Request for Military Assistance in Fighting Ongoing W ..

1 minute ago
 US Weekly Jobless Claims at 1 Year Highs, Raising ..

US Weekly Jobless Claims at 1 Year Highs, Raising Chance for Fed Rate Pause

3 minutes ago
 US to Get First Arleigh Burke-Class Destroyer With ..

US to Get First Arleigh Burke-Class Destroyer With Anti-Air Warfare Capability S ..

4 minutes ago
 Stock markets down as traders weigh inflation, rat ..

Stock markets down as traders weigh inflation, rate hikes

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.