IMF Says Grain Deal Important Way to Provide Food to Global Economy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) considers the Black Sea grain initiative an important measure to provide food and support for the global economy, IMF spokesperson Julie Kozack said on Thursday.

"The Black Sea grain initiative... (has) obviously been an important way of providing food to the global economy," Kozack told reporters.

She pointed out that many countries in the world are facing food insecurity. The IMF sees it is very important to implement all measures that can be taken to help the most vulnerable members of the global community, Kozack added.

The United Nations, Turkey, Russia, and Ukraine held a high-level meeting on the grain exports agreement in Istanbul from May 10-11.

Earlier on Thursday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said the Black Sea Grain Initiative will cease to exist if an agreement on extending it is not reached when it expires on May 18.

The agreement was brokered by the United Nations in July 2022 to ensure a safe corridor for grain and fertilizer exports from Black Sea ports. The agreement also includes a memorandum of understanding between Russia and the United Nations to unblock Russian grain and fertilizer exports via the Black Sea, which, according to Moscow, has not been implemented due to Western sanctions. The agreement has since been extended twice, most recently in March.