IMF Says Growth In Bank Loans In Major Economies Slowed, Credit Conditions May Tighten

Muhammad Irfan Published July 25, 2023 | 06:45 PM

Major global economies face slowing growth in bank loans, and high interest rates may lead to tightening credit conditions, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in an updated World Economic Outlook (WEO)

"Immediate concerns about the banking sector have eased, but growth in bank loans in advanced economies has slowed, and high interest rates will likely lead to tighter credit conditions," the IMF said.

The fund noted that in the US, despite the shift of deposits from regional to large banks, a tighter monetary environment continues to challenge financial institutions.

"In the euro area, mandatory repayments of loans from targeted longer-term refinancing operations are confronting banks that had relied on this source of funding, whereas in the United States, ongoing quantitative tightening and issuance of large amounts of Treasury bills after the recent debt ceiling episode could lead to further outflows from the banking system," the report said.

At the same time, it added that other financial conditions, including the quality of business borrowers' credit and credit costs, are worsening.

The IMF pointed out that major developing markets remain resilient and "largely avoided" the banking sector turmoil. However, many people there are still struggling to maintain access to international markets, the report said.

