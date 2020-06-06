IMF Says Has $5.2 Billion on Stand-by to Help Egypt Fight COVID-19

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2020) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said it has $5.2 billion on stand-by to help Egypt address the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"The Egyptian authorities and the IMF team have reached staff-level agreement on economic policies that could be supported by a 12-month Stand-By Arrangement (SBA)," the fund said in a statement on Friday. "The SBA, with requested access of SDR 3.

8 billion (equivalent to around US$5.2 billion), supports the authorities' efforts to maintain macroeconomic stability amid the COVID-19 shock while continuing to advance key structural reforms."

The IMF said the stand-by funding was subject to approval by its executive board, which will consider Egypt's request in the coming weeks.

Egypt has reported more than 31,000 cases of COVID-19 and nearly 1,200 deaths from the pandemic.