IMF Says Holds Productive Meetings With Argentine Authorities to Advance Support Program

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Tuesday that its staff held productive discussions with the Argentine authorities on moving forward the work towards the fund-supported program.

"The Argentine authorities and IMF staff held productive meetings to further advance the technical work towards an IMF-supported program," the statement said. "The IMF team and the Argentine authorities will continue working together in the period ahead with a view to further deepening their understandings in these key areas. Our goal is to support Argentina as it durably addresses its economic and balance of payment challenges."