IMF Says Holds Productive Meetings With Argentine Authorities To Advance Support Program

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 06:40 PM

IMF Says Holds Productive Meetings With Argentine Authorities to Advance Support Program

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Tuesday that its staff held productive discussions with the Argentine authorities on moving forward the work towards the fund-supported program.

"The Argentine authorities and IMF staff held productive meetings to further advance the technical work towards an IMF-supported program," the statement said. "The IMF team and the Argentine authorities will continue working together in the period ahead with a view to further deepening their understandings in these key areas. Our goal is to support Argentina as it durably addresses its economic and balance of payment challenges."

Related Topics

IMF Argentina

