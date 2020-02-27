UrduPoint.com
IMF Says Likely To Downgrade World Economic Growth Projections In April Due To Coronavirus

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 10:02 PM

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) will likely downgrade its world economic projections in April as a result of the novel coronavirus outbreak, IMF spokesperson Gerry Rice told reporters on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2020) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) will likely downgrade its world economic projections in April as a result of the novel coronavirus outbreak, IMF spokesperson Gerry Rice told reporters on Thursday.

"We are likely to downgrade our growth projections for the world in the World Economic Outlook in April," Rice said.

