IMF Says Members Pledged $334 Mn In Debt Relief For Somalia

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 09:54 PM

IMF says members pledged $334 mn in debt relief for Somalia

More than 100 IMF members have pledged to provide $334 million in debt relief for Somalia, which then will unlock fresh funds to help the country, the International Monetary Fund announced Wednesday

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :More than 100 IMF members have pledged to provide $334 million in debt relief for Somalia, which then will unlock fresh funds to help the country, the International Monetary Fund announced Wednesday.

The debt relief will clear the arrears the government has with the IMF, the statement said.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said with financing pledged, the African nation is one step closer to the final step "which will significantly reduce Somalia's total debt and enable access to new resources to jumpstart growth and begin reducing poverty."

