WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2023) The International Monetary Fund is monitoring impact of the Black Sea grain deal's termination on global food insecurity, an IMF spokesperson told Sputnik.

On Monday, the Black Sea Grain Initiative expired as Russia did not extend its participation in the agreement for another period.

Moscow said that the deal's provisions pertaining to Russia's grain and fertilizer exports had not been fulfilled due to Western sanctions.

"The Fund will continue to carefully monitor ongoing developments and their impact on global food insecurity," the spokesperson said.

The grain initiative has contributed to taming pressures on international food prices, the IMF official noted.

"Most specifically, the agreement has allowed Ukraine to export around 33 mt of grain by sea and turned out to be an important factor for global food security," the official added.