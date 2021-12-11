UrduPoint.com

IMF Says Needs Further Discussions With Argentina On Support Program

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 11th December 2021 | 12:30 AM

IMF Says Needs Further Discussions With Argentina on Support Program

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2021) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Argentina need to take additional discussions on fund-supported programs to help the country's economy, the IMF mission said in a statement on Friday.

"While further discussions are needed, the IMF team and the Argentine authorities remain fully committed to their collective work on a framework and policies for an IMF-supported program," the statement read.

IMF and Argentine delegations held meetings in Washington, DC on December 5-10. They analyzed recent economic developments and discussed inflation forecasts, as well as the country's balance of payments.

"The teams acknowledged the stronger-than-expected rebound in economic activity and investment this year, and the importance of a policy framework to durably sustain the economic recovery and improvements in social and employment conditions," the statement said.

Both parties acknowledged a general understanding on the need to gradually and sustainably improve public finances. They also noted the importance of allowing for much-needed infrastructure, technology, and targeted social spending.

IMF encouraged Buenos Aires to impose appropriate monetary policy with positive real interest rates, and wage-price coordination to address inflation and other issues.

"This also needs to be supported by policies to build international reserves, including by encouraging foreign direct investment and exports, which grew very robustly this year, especially in value-added sectors," the statement said.

The two parties underscored the necessity of the broad support of those measures both inside Argentina and within the international community, the statement added.

Related Topics

IMF Technology Exports Washington Buenos Aires Argentina December Employment

Recent Stories

US Issues General License to Allow Personal Remitt ..

US Issues General License to Allow Personal Remittances to Afghanistan - Treasur ..

8 minutes ago
 CIA Turns to Spying on Russia, China After 20 Year ..

CIA Turns to Spying on Russia, China After 20 Years Focus on Terrorist Networks ..

8 minutes ago
 Regulating water usage highly important : Chief Mi ..

Regulating water usage highly important : Chief Minister

9 minutes ago
 Zelenskyy Not Ruling Out Creation of New Format of ..

Zelenskyy Not Ruling Out Creation of New Format of Direct Talks With Putin on Do ..

10 minutes ago
 US Diplomat Catherine Russell Appointed as Executi ..

US Diplomat Catherine Russell Appointed as Executive Director of UNICEF - UN Spo ..

10 minutes ago
 UK Agrees 2022 Limits for North Sea Fishing Catch ..

UK Agrees 2022 Limits for North Sea Fishing Catch With EU, Norway

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.