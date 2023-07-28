Open Menu

IMF Says Reached Agreement With Argentina Paving Way For Country To Access $7.5Bln

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 28, 2023 | 09:11 PM

IMF Says Reached Agreement With Argentina Paving Way for Country to Access $7.5Bln

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced in a statement on Friday that a staff-level agreement has been reached with Argentina that would pave the way for the country to access funds in the amount of $7.5 billion

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced in a statement on Friday that a staff-level agreement has been reached with Argentina that would pave the way for the country to access funds in the amount of $7.5 billion.

"The Argentine authorities and IMF staff have reached staff-level agreement on the combined fifth and sixth reviews under Argentina's 30-month Extended Fund Facility (EFF) arrangement," the statement said.

The agreement opens the way for Argentina to access about $7.5 million, the statement said.

The IMF Executive board is expected to consider and approve the agreement in August and the next review is scheduled to take place in November.

The Argentine economy faces problems related to the larger-than-anticipated impact of drought, while policy delays have also contributed to strong domestic demand and a weaker trade balance, the statement said.

"Given the economic challenges, the authorities have agreed to firmly implement the policy package in the weeks and months ahead and to adapt proactively to evolving external and domestic conditions," the statement said.

Argentina underscored its continued commitment to remain current on its financial obligations to the IMF, the statement added.

Related Topics

IMF Drought Argentina August November Agreement Billion Million

Recent Stories

Hyderabad police to deploy 5,000 personnel for Ash ..

Hyderabad police to deploy 5,000 personnel for Ashura security

4 minutes ago
 Russian Official Says Eritrea Expressed Interest i ..

Russian Official Says Eritrea Expressed Interest in Buying Russian-Made Weapons

4 minutes ago
 Moscow Says Reserves Right to Take Response Measur ..

Moscow Says Reserves Right to Take Response Measures After Shelling of Taganrog

4 minutes ago
 All set to observe Ashura on Saturday amid tight s ..

All set to observe Ashura on Saturday amid tight security

6 minutes ago
 Main mourning procession of 9th Muharram culminate ..

Main mourning procession of 9th Muharram culminates

2 minutes ago
 Attempts to Accuse Russia of Interference in Niger ..

Attempts to Accuse Russia of Interference in Niger Groundless - Foreign Ministry

2 minutes ago
DPO Dera reviews security at processions' routes, ..

DPO Dera reviews security at processions' routes, imambarghas

2 minutes ago
 Battle against Greece wildfires 'improving': fire ..

Battle against Greece wildfires 'improving': fire service

2 minutes ago
 Punjab University (PU) awards ten PhD degrees

Punjab University (PU) awards ten PhD degrees

2 minutes ago
 CTD Punjab arrests 10 alleged terrorists of banned ..

CTD Punjab arrests 10 alleged terrorists of banned organizations

1 minute ago
 US oil giants report lower profits but lift shareh ..

US oil giants report lower profits but lift shareholder payouts

6 minutes ago
 WHO committed to eliminate hepatitis from Pakistan ..

WHO committed to eliminate hepatitis from Pakistan: Dr Palitha

1 minute ago

More Stories From World