IMF Says Reached Agreement With Argentina Paving Way for Country to Access $7.5Bln

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced in a statement on Friday that a staff-level agreement has been reached with Argentina that would pave the way for the country to access funds in the amount of $7.5 billion.

"The Argentine authorities and IMF staff have reached staff-level agreement on the combined fifth and sixth reviews under Argentina's 30-month Extended Fund Facility (EFF) arrangement," the statement said.

The agreement opens the way for Argentina to access about $7.5 million, the statement said.

The IMF Executive board is expected to consider and approve the agreement in August and the next review is scheduled to take place in November.

The Argentine economy faces problems related to the larger-than-anticipated impact of drought, while policy delays have also contributed to strong domestic demand and a weaker trade balance, the statement said.

"Given the economic challenges, the authorities have agreed to firmly implement the policy package in the weeks and months ahead and to adapt proactively to evolving external and domestic conditions," the statement said.

Argentina underscored its continued commitment to remain current on its financial obligations to the IMF, the statement added.