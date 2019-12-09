UrduPoint.com
IMF Says Reached Agreement With Ukraine On 3-Year $5.5Bln Loan

Umer Jamshaid 26 minutes ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 12:17 PM

Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva said that the fund had reached an agreement with Ukraine on a three-year loan worth 4 billion Special Drawing Rights ($5.5 billion)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2019) Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva said that the fund had reached an agreement with Ukraine on a three-year loan worth 4 billion Special Drawing Rights ($5.5 billion).

On Saturday, Georgieva held talks on the new loan program with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"I was pleased to note that IMF staff has reached agreement with the authorities on the policies to underpin a new 3-year, SDR 4 billion (about US$ 5.5 billion) arrangement under the Extended Fund Facility," Georgieva said on late Saturday, as quoted by the IMF press service.

According to the IMF chief, the agreement is to be approved by the fund's management and Executive Board.

"The President and I agreed that Ukraine's economic success depends crucially on strengthening the rule of law, enhancing the integrity of the judiciary, and reducing the role of vested interests in the economy, and that it is paramount to safeguard the gains made in cleaning up the banking system and recover the large costs to the taxpayers from bank resolutions," she added.

