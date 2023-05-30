IMF Says Reached Agreement With Ukraine, Paving Way for $900Mln Disbursement

UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 30, 2023 | 07:31 PM

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Tuesday it has reached a staff-level agreement with the Ukrainian authorities, paving the way for $900 million disbursement.

"The International Monetary Fund (IMF) staff and the Ukrainian authorities have reached staff-level agreement on an updated set of economic and financial policies for the first review under the 4-year Extended Fund Facility (EFF) Arrangement," the statement said.

The staff-level agreement is subject to approval by the IMF Executive board. If approved, it would enable disbursement of about $900 million, it added.

