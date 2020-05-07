IMF Says Ready to Help Argentina as Country Risks Default

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is ready to help Argentina as the country may face default, IMF spokesperson Gerry Rice told reporters on Thursday.

"We stand ready to help Argentina," Rice said during a virtual press briefing.

Buenos Aires continues active negotiations with creditors, but the IMF is not directly involved in these talks due to its standard practice in such cases, Rice added.

"We are hopeful that an agreement with high creditor participation can be reached," he said.

The IMF approved in June 2018 a $50 billion stand-by loan to Argentina and later that year agreed to increase the loan to $56.3 billion.

Under the administration of former President Mauricio Macri, Argentina received $44 billion of the IMF loan. The new president, Alberto Fernandez, said that his government would not take the rest of the loan and would review the repayment schedule.