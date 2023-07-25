IMF Says Reasonable To Expect 10-15% Grain Prices Increase After Suspension of Grain Deal

The International Monetary Fund considers that it is reasonable to estimate a 10-15% increase in grain prices after the suspension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, IMF Chief Economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) The International Monetary Fund considers that it is reasonable to estimate a 10-15% increase in grain prices after the suspension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, IMF Chief Economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas said on Tuesday.

"We are still assessing where we are going to land, but we would be thinking that somewhere in the range of a 10-15 percent increase in prices of grains is a reasonable estimate, although we have to see exactly how this is going to unfold," Gourinchas told reporters.

Gourinchas called the grain deal "very instrumental," adding that it helped provide enough grain to the world last year. He also said that suspending this initiative would likely put "upward pressure on food prices."

On July 18, the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which provided a humanitarian corridor to allow exports of Ukrainian grain over the past year, expired, as Russia did not extend its participation.

Moscow has been repeatedly critical of the fact that the deal's provisions pertaining to Russia had not been fulfilled and that most of the supplies were ending up in rich European countries.

UN data shows that the largest share of Ukrainian grain exports ended up in the EU, while Afghanistan, Yemen, Somalia, Sudan, and Ethiopia received slightly over 2% of the grain.

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia would replace Ukrainian grain and gave assurances that Moscow would continue to supply grain and fertilizers to African countries despite sanctions.