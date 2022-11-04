IMF Says Restrictions, Subsidies Put Global Trade System at 'Severe' Risk of Fragmentation

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2022) The global trading system is facing severe challenges from various restrictions and "distortionary" subsidies that drive economic fragmentation, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Friday.

"Today, the global trading system is under severe threat. Trade restrictions and distortionary subsidies are on the rise. A particular priority is rolling back food-related trade restrictions, which drive up global prices and food insecurity. In other words: rather than being a source of growth and integration, trade policy risks becoming a source of economic fragmentation” which hurts all countries," Georgieva said in remarks at the opening ceremony of the 5th China International Import Expo.

Georgieva urged the international community to protect and promote trade openness both inside specific countries and globally through the World Trade Organization.

She also warned of significant risks that may threaten Asia's economy.

"If the world”and our trade”were to divide into two blocs, we estimate permanent annual losses of 1.5 percent of GDP globally, with losses over 3 percent of GDP in Asia and Pacific countries, reflecting the key role trade plays in the region," she said.