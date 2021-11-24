The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Wednesday that risks to Ukraine's loan program remain high and the implementation of agreed reforms is needed

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2021) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Wednesday that risks to Ukraine's loan program remain high and the implementation of agreed reforms is needed.

"Risks to the program remain high, including global uncertainty and vested interests.

The authorities' strong ownership as well as full and timely implementation of agreed reforms is crucial to ensure the success of the program," Deputy Managing Director Antoinette Sayeh said after the IMF Executive Board's discussion on Ukraine.

The statement comes after the Executive board completed the first review of Ukraine's economic performance under the existing loan agreement and approved the disbursement of $699 million to the country.