WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2022) Russia's sovereign debt is relatively small, which gives comfort in terms of global financial stability risks, but issues with access to markets might have significant ramifications for the nation's economy, Director of the European Department of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Alfred Kammer said on Friday.

"The outstanding Russian sovereign debt is relatively small in global terms. Also, market prices reflect the default probabilities already. So that should give some comfort in terms of financial stability risks," Kammer told virtual press briefing.

He warned that the Russian government will face difficulties regaining access to markets, which will take some time.

Kammer noted that the current situation in the economy may create implications for businesses.

"The amount of corporate total external debt in Russia outstanding is over $400 billion, and these developments will also make it more difficult for corporates to obtain credit, and that will be of much more significant impact for the Russian economy," he said.