IMF Says Sending Team To Argentina 'soon'

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 06:56 PM

IMF says sending team to Argentina 'soon'

The International Monetary Fund is continuing discussions with Argentina and will send a mission to Buenos Aires in the near future, an IMF spokesman said Tuesday

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :The International Monetary Fund is continuing discussions with Argentina and will send a mission to Buenos Aires in the near future, an IMF spokesman said Tuesday.

"We are closely following recent developments in Argentina and are in ongoing dialogue with the authorities," IMF spokesman Gerry Rice said in a statement.

"An IMF staff team will travel to Buenos Aires soon."The country's economic crisis took a turn for the worse last week after President Mauricio Macri suffered a devastating loss in Primary elections, and his economic minister resigned as Currency plunged in value.

