IMF Says Ukraine Responding 'Very Well' to COVID-19 Crisis

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) Ukraine has responded very well to the economic crisis from the COVID-19 pandemic, International Monetary Fund (IMF) European Department Director Alfred Kammer told reporters on Wednesday.

"Ukraine has been responding to the COVID-19 crisis very well," Kammer said during a virtual press briefing.

The measures the Ukrainian government undertook include fiscal support for the economy and a very accommodated monetary policy, Kammer said.

The authorities were "absolutely right" to undertake steps on tightening monetary policy, Kammer also said. Such measures are essential for keeping inflation within acceptable standards, he added.