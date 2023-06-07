IMF Says Very Concerned About Social, Economic Impact From Destruction of Kakhovka Dam

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is very concerned about the social, economic, and environmental impact from the destruction of the Kakhovka dam, an IMF spokesperson said in a statement to Sputnik on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2023) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is very concerned about the social, economic, and environmental impact from the destruction of the Kakhovka dam, an IMF spokesperson said in a statement to Sputnik on Wednesday.

"We are very concerned about the social, economic and environmental impact from the destruction of the Nova Kakhovka dam," the spokesperson said.

The IMF spokesperson added that it is too early to assess the full impact of the damage on the economy, but they are following the situation closely.

The upper part of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) was destroyed by shelling overnight on Monday into Tuesday. City authorities later confirmed that the structure of the dam was destroyed only partially, but it caused an uncontrollable outflow of water to towns downstream.