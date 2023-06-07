UrduPoint.com

IMF Says Very Concerned About Social, Economic Impact From Destruction Of Kakhovka Dam

Umer Jamshaid Published June 07, 2023 | 09:10 PM

IMF Says Very Concerned About Social, Economic Impact From Destruction of Kakhovka Dam

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is very concerned about the social, economic, and environmental impact from the destruction of the Kakhovka dam, an IMF spokesperson said in a statement to Sputnik on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2023) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is very concerned about the social, economic, and environmental impact from the destruction of the Kakhovka dam, an IMF spokesperson said in a statement to Sputnik on Wednesday.

"We are very concerned about the social, economic and environmental impact from the destruction of the Nova Kakhovka dam," the spokesperson said.

The IMF spokesperson added that it is too early to assess the full impact of the damage on the economy, but they are following the situation closely.

The upper part of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) was destroyed by shelling overnight on Monday into Tuesday. City authorities later confirmed that the structure of the dam was destroyed only partially, but it caused an uncontrollable outflow of water to towns downstream.

Related Topics

IMF Water Dam From

Recent Stories

Sharjah&#039;s DGR discusses boosting cooperation ..

Sharjah&#039;s DGR discusses boosting cooperation with Uzbekistan

11 minutes ago
 PM nominates Najam Sethi as candidate for post of ..

PM nominates Najam Sethi as candidate for post of PCB chairman

13 minutes ago
 Three shops sealed for selling LPG on higher rates ..

Three shops sealed for selling LPG on higher rates

10 minutes ago
 Pakistan Sports Journalists Federation restored

Pakistan Sports Journalists Federation restored

10 minutes ago
 IPRI holds seminar on 'Developments in Middle East ..

IPRI holds seminar on 'Developments in Middle East'

10 minutes ago
 US Dollar Position Does Not Represent Near-Term Ri ..

US Dollar Position Does Not Represent Near-Term Risk For Economy - US Treasury

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.