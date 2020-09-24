UrduPoint.com
IMF Says Will Send Mission To Argentina In Early October

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 09:53 PM

The International Monetary Fund announced Thursday it will carry out a mission in early October on Argentina's debt restructuring, after talks on a new accord resumed last month

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :The International Monetary Fund announced Thursday it will carry out a mission in early October on Argentina's debt restructuring, after talks on a new accord resumed last month.

"The IMF staff team is currently working on plans to hold what we call a staff visit to Argentina, starting in early October," said IMF spokesman Gerry Rice. "I can't tell you yet whether it will be physical or virtual."

