UrduPoint.com

IMF Sees Africa Lagging In Rebound From Pandemic Blow

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 06:48 PM

IMF sees Africa lagging in rebound from pandemic blow

The International Monetary Fund on Thursday forecast that Africa's economic rebound from pandemic-induced shrinkage would be weaker than in the rest of the world in 2021 and 2022

Abidjan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :The International Monetary Fund on Thursday forecast that Africa's economic rebound from pandemic-induced shrinkage would be weaker than in the rest of the world in 2021 and 2022.

Low rates of vaccination against Covid-19 across the continent top the list of reasons for the slower recovery, the Washington-based institution said in a biannual report on the region.

Growth for sub-Saharan Africa should reach 3.7 percent in 2021 and 3.8 percent in 2022, "a welcome but relatively modest recovery," the IMF said in its forecasts.

Those figures would nevertheless be "the slowest in the world given that the developed economies will grow by more than five percent and the emerging or developing countries by more than six percent," it added.

With just 2.5 percent of people vaccinated against Covid-19, "lockdowns have been the sole option for containing the virus," said IMF Africa chief Abebe Aemro Selassie.

Even though 12 billion doses of vaccine are to be produced in 2021, it will likely take more than a year for a significant number of Africans to be vaccinated, the Fund added.

Although Africa has been the region of the world least affected by the pandemic, it has also experienced several successive waves of the coronavirus, and "there is little reason to believe that there won't be repeated waves going forward", Selassie said.

He blamed "stockpiling by advanced economies, export restrictions by major vaccine manufacturing countries, and demands for booster shots in advanced economies" for shortages in Africa that could continue for the foreseeable future.

Selassie added that "international cooperation on vaccination is critical to address the threat of repeated waves.

"This would help prevent the divergent recovery paths of sub-Saharan Africa and the rest of the world from hardening and becoming permanent fault lines, which would jeopardise decades of hard-won social and economic progress." In South Africa, growth should reach five percent this year, better than expected, but return to a more modest level (+ 2.2 percent) next year for want of structural reforms, according to the IMF.

The Nigerian economy is expected to grow by 2.6 percent thanks to high oil prices, even if production will remain below pre-Covid levels. The IMF predicts 2.7 percent growth in Africa's most populous country in 2022.

In Angola, another economy that relies heavily on oil, the IMF forecasts a 0.7 percent GDP contraction in 2021, before growth of 2.7 percent in 2022, ending six consecutive years of recession.

In tourism-dependent countries such as Cape Verde, Mauritius, The Gambia or the Seychelles, growth has returned to pre-Covid levels but the losses sustained in 2020 will be difficult to erase.

Meanwhile the most fragile economies include Sahel nations facing jihadist insurgency or political tensions, like Chad and Guinea.

The security situation there could "shake the expected rebound in consumption and investor confidence," the IMF warned.

Related Topics

Africa IMF World Oil Progress South Africa Chad Seychelles Cape Verde Guinea Gambia Mauritius Angola 2020 From Top Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Brazil, UAE can collaborate on vaccines for COVID, ..

Brazil, UAE can collaborate on vaccines for COVID, future pandemics: Brazilian M ..

5 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi energy sector to achieve sustainable dev ..

Abu Dhabi energy sector to achieve sustainable development: Awaidha Al Marar

5 minutes ago
 Mandviwala prays court to quash reference under ne ..

Mandviwala prays court to quash reference under new law

1 minute ago
 NATO pushes own defences as Afghanistan lessons we ..

NATO pushes own defences as Afghanistan lessons weighed

1 minute ago
 Dr Inam for extending maximum facilitation under O ..

Dr Inam for extending maximum facilitation under OWFD to passengers

1 minute ago
 Pakistan Pavilion at Dubai Expo attracts over 100, ..

Pakistan Pavilion at Dubai Expo attracts over 100,000 visitors in 18 days

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.