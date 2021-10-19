UrduPoint.com

IMF Sees Crypto As Investment Opportunity Rather Than Instrument For Asset Storage - Chief

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 19th October 2021 | 07:10 PM

IMF Sees Crypto as Investment Opportunity Rather Than Instrument for Asset Storage - Chief

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2021) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) considers cryptocurrency an opportunity for the future rather than a stable way to keep assets, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Tuesday.

"Why we are careful about the crypto assets, because they are more like an investment opportunity than a traditional way of serving as a stable store of value and one that you can rely on in daily operations," Georgieva said during a virtual discussion on the digital economy.

Crypto assets are not backed up like conventional money, she added.

Georgieva also called for regulation of the digital economy. "Regulation matters," she said.

The IMF chief further stressed the importance of harnessing new technology in order to improve the global economy. "If the technology is not there, (financial) inclusion is hard to achieve," Georgieva explained.

Related Topics

IMF Technology Cryptocurrency Money

Recent Stories

Humaid Al Nuaimi briefed on future programmes, pro ..

Humaid Al Nuaimi briefed on future programmes, projects, strategy of Ministry of ..

13 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2021 Match 06 Oman Vs. Bangladesh, L ..

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 06 Oman Vs. Bangladesh, Live Score, History, Who Will W ..

56 minutes ago
 Salem Al Qasimi inaugurates 17th International Edu ..

Salem Al Qasimi inaugurates 17th International Education Show, 23rd National Car ..

2 hours ago
 RAK Ruler reviews future plans of Ministry of Ener ..

RAK Ruler reviews future plans of Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meeting

3 hours ago
 Israel-UAE comprehensive economic partnership to b ..

Israel-UAE comprehensive economic partnership to be signed within 9 months: Amba ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.