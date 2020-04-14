IMF sees eurozone economy crashing by 7.5% this year

The IMF said the eurozone economy would crash by a staggering 7.5 percent this year, a free-fall not seen since the 1930s Great Depression

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :The IMF said the eurozone economy would crash by a staggering 7.5 percent this year, a free-fall not seen since the 1930s Great Depression.

The IMF also projected Britain -- which left the EU in January and was never part of the eurozone -- would see its economy contract by 6.5 percent.