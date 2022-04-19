UrduPoint.com

IMF Sees No Evidence Of Crypto Being Used To Evade Russia Sanctions, But Watching Closely

Faizan Hashmi Published April 19, 2022 | 08:24 PM

IMF Sees No Evidence of Crypto Being Used to Evade Russia Sanctions, But Watching Closely

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) sees no evidence that crypto is being used to evade sanctions against Russia, the director of the Monetary and Capital Markets Department said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2022) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) sees no evidence that crypto is being used to evade sanctions against Russia, the director of the Monetary and Capital Markets Department said on Tuesday.

"There is no comprehensive data on crypto assets, but we do have a lot evidence suggesting that there is relatively little activity at this point in terms of undermining sanctions via crypto assets," Tobias Adrian said.

The IMF is watching this segment of the financial market "very closely," he added.

